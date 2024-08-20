West Ham United are closing in on the capture of Mohamadou Kante this summer.

The Paris FC midfielder is set to join the Premier League club on a five-year contract. According to a report from the Athletic, the player is already having a medical at West Ham right now and he will sign a long-term deal with them.

However, the 18-year-old midfielder is unlikely to play in the Premier League this season and he will return to Paris FC on loan so that he can continue his development with regular first-team action.

The midfielder was reportedly in talks with Paris FC regarding a contract extension, but the two parties failed to secure an agreement. It seems that the Hammers have swooped in and taken advantage of the situation situation. The 18-year-old is highly rated in France and he has a bright future ahead of himself. He could be a quality long-term prospect for West Ham.

Mohamadou Kante needs to play

They will need to focus on his development for now and loaning him back to Paris FC should prove to be a wise decision. They will not be able to provide him with a first-team action right now, and therefore letting the player continue his development with first-team experience elsewhere is the right way forward.

It will be interesting to see if the 18-year-old can continue to develop and fulfil his potential in the coming seasons. West Ham could certainly use more quality and depth in the middle of the park, and Kante could be a long-term asset for them.

The midfielder will certainly be excited to showcase qualities in the Premier League in the near future. It remains to be seen how the situation develops. West Ham have an ambitious project and a talented squad. The fans will certainly be excited to see the young prospect in action over the next few years.