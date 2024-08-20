West Ham could sanction surprise departure for 18-G/A star this summer

West Ham United midfielder James Ward-Prowse has been linked with a move away from the club this summer.

The 29-year-old joined West Ham for a fee of around £30 million last summer and he could already be shown the door. According to a report from the Times, the Hammers are preparing for a major exodus and they could look to get rid of several fringe players.

Ward-Prowse could be one of the names on the list despite a largely impressive season with the London club last year. The midfielder scored seven goals and picked up 11 assists in all competitions. He could prove to be a very useful squad player for Julen Lopetegui and selling him this summer, unless there is a lucrative proposal on the table, could prove to be a poor decision.

West Ham will be hoping to secure European qualification this season and they will look to do well in the domestic trophies as well. They need more quality and depth in their squad.

James Ward-Prowse would be a useful option

Players like Ward-Prowse could prove to be very effective as substitutes. His ability when it comes to pieces and long passing will help the Hammers change games in difficult situations.

He has the quality to create goalscoring chances out of nothing and he could find the back of the net with his long-range shooting ability as well. He could be a game-changer for West Ham this season and they should look to stick with him unless there is a substantial offer for him.

It remains to be seen the situation develops. The Hammers have talented squad at their disposal and they will be expected to do well this season. They have brought in a quality manager like Lopetegui as well and the Spaniard will be expected to guide them back into Europe.