Leeds United in pole position to sign attacker with 13 goals and 5 assists – report

Leeds United are in pole position to sign Manuel Benson, as per the latest from Graeme Bailey for HITC.

The Whites are in talks with the Championship club over a deal for the 27-year-old Belgian, who is keen on making the switch to Elland Road.

Benson, who joined Burnley from Royal Antwerp in the summer of 2022, made an immediate impact during his debut season, scoring 13 goals and providing 5 assists to help the Clarets secure promotion to the Premier League.

However, he has struggled to replicate that form in the top flight, making just 8 appearances last season without finding the back of the net.

Leeds United’s need for reinforcements

Leeds United, now in the Championship after relegation last season, are desperate to bolster their wide options following the departures of several key players, including Crysencio Summerville, Archie Gray, Glen Kamara, and Luis Sinisterra.

With Benson falling down the pecking order at Burnley, a move to Leeds could offer him the opportunity to reignite his career in English football.

The potential signing of Benson would provide Leeds with much-needed attacking reinforcements as they look to make a swift return to the Premier League.

His experience and proven track record in the Championship could make him a valuable asset to the team as they navigate the challenges of the upcoming season.