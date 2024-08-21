The Julen Lopetegui era is in full swing at West Ham United, and inevitably after so many new signings, there was always going to be the need for outgoings.

Technical director, Tim Steidten, and chairman, David Sullivan, are now going to have to work hard and fast in order to get a number of players out of the London Stadium exit door before the window closes in a week’s time.

Sometimes that’s easier said than done, though one player that’s never even played a game for the Spaniard or his predecessor is on the verge of a switch back to his native Brazil.

According to Globo Esporte, Luizao is heading to Corinthians on a season long loan with option to buy after being consistently overlooked by David Moyes, and now facing the same treatment under Lopetegui.

At 22 years of age, it’s best for everyone concerned that Luizao continues his footballing education away from East London.

Heading back to Brazil makes sense for the player too.