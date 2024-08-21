£40m ace rejects Newcastle for Bayer Leverkusen

Eddie Howe and his Newcastle side have been dealt another blow in the transfer window as their search for a highly-regarded centre-back goes on.

The Magpies have already made four bids for Crystal Palace’s Marc Guehi, each one getting incrementally higher than the last.

To date, the Eagles have held firm, and have shown clearly that they won’t be taken to the cleaners when it comes to selling their players.

After losing Michael Olise to Bayern Munich for £60m, Crystal Palace owner, Steve Parish, and manager, Oliver Glasner, will be acutely away that allowing Guehi to leave for a pittance will alienate the Selhurst Park faithful.

Newcastle are looking elsewhere on the basis that a move for Guehi is proving too expensive and problematic, however, Bayer Leverkusen’s Edmond Tapsoba won’t be the club’s latest capture.

According to HITC sources, the €45m/£40m-rated player (transfermarkt) would prefer to stay at his current club for at least another season.

