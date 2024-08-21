Chelsea make bizarre decision on big-name summer signing

Chelsea have reportedly made the bizarre decision not to include Tosin Adarabioyo in their Europa Conference League squad for the upcoming tie with Servette.

Adarabioyo only recently joined Chelsea, signing from Fulham on a free transfer this summer after impressing in the Premier League and looking like someone who could be ready to make the step up for a big six club.

It seems, however, that Chelsea manager Enzo Maresca may have already decided he can’t find room for the 26-year-old, however, as he’s been surprisingly left out of his first Europa Conference League squad, though Ben Jacobs notes in the post below that this is not the final squad for the competition as a whole…

Chelsea's Europa Conference League squad for Servette has Sterling, Tosin, Chilwell and Wesley Fofana all missing. James is back from a minor hamstring issue. Squad is not for the #UEL at large. Sanchez, Jorgensen, Bettinelli; Disasi, Cucurellam, Badiashile, James, Gusto, Veiga;… pic.twitter.com/2XcVZqebBs — Ben Jacobs (@JacobsBen) August 20, 2024

Other big names like Wesley Fofana and Raheem Sterling aren’t in there either, but there is space for midfielder Carney Chukwuemeka despite Maresca hinting he can’t see the 20-year-old getting much playing time.

Chukwuemeka has interest from Crystal Palace and Fabrizio Romano has made it clear that there’s the chance he could leave Stamford Bridge, so it’s hard to understand why Maresca has included him but not Adarabioyo.

Overall this just sums up Chelsea at the moment – too many players and a total lack of a plan for how to use them all as their owners continue along this strange path that doesn’t seem to be showing much of a sign of working.

UPDATE: Adarabioyo has now been added to the Chelsea squad and was supposedly only left out due to an admin error…