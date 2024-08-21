Liverpool star Andy Robertson has given an update on his fitness after making it through 79 minutes of Saturday’s 2-0 win over Ipswich Town.

The 30-year-old left-back spent more than three months sidelined with a shoulder injury last season, before playing through the pain barrier upon his return in a bid to be ready to represent Scotland at Euro 2024.

Robertson did, indeed, feature for the Tartan Army, playing all but one minute as captain as they exited at the group stage in Germany.

However, the former Hull City man then went into individual training this summer as he looked to regain full fitness, with his only pre-season minutes coming in the form of an hour-long runout in a behind-closed-doors friendly against Las Palmas.

But Robertson was deemed fit enough to start in Liverpool’s Premier League opener against Ipswich on Saturday, attempting 11 crosses, while making five recoveries, one tackle, one clearance and one interception to help the Reds to victory at Portman Road.

Robertson gives fitness update ahead of Brentford clash

Up next for Liverpool is a home clash against Brentford in Arne Slot’s first competitive game in charge at Anfield.

And Robertson is now hoping to put his fitness issues behind him after a ‘pain-free’ outing at Portman Road.

“I felt really good, all things considered,” Robertson told Liverpool’s official website of his outing against Ipswich.

He continued: “I was playing in pain from March onwards and obviously it was a really important time for the club and then a really important time for my country.

“I hoped that the three weeks off would have settled things down but it didn’t and I needed a wee bit longer. So I managed to get my fitness up to a really good level in terms of not being with the team, which was hugely frustrating.

“But I made sure I was in America, in every team meeting going, asking the coaches questions, things like that, and trying to learn even when I could not be on the pitch. I knew that would put me in the best possible shape when I was on the pitch.

“There’s still lots to learn for all of us – it’s a completely new way of playing and new philosophy and everything. It will take a bit of time, of course it will.

“Obviously coming off towards the end, I started to get a little bit tired, which is normal, but I felt good, I feel good. I am pain-free for the first time in five months, which is always positive, so long may it continue.”