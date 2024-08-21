Eddie Nketiah is getting closer to the exit door at Arsenal with Nottingham Forest close to agreeing a fee for the striker according to The Athletic’s David Ornstein.

Arsenal started their quest for a first Premier League title in over 20 years with a 2-0 win over Wolves at the Emirates last weekend, but it’s been a quiet summer in the transfer market.

The Gunners have signed Riccardo Calafiori from Bologna, whilst they are thought to be closing in on a deal for Real Sociedad midfielder Mikel Merino.

Forest close in on Nketiah deal

Arsenal have been looking to move a number of players on this summer and whilst Emile Smith Rowe has departed for Fulham the likes of Aaron Ramsdale and Nketiah are still at the club.

Nketiah saw a move to Ligue 1 outfit Marseille fall through after the French side weren’t prepared to meet Arsenal’s asking price, whilst an opening bid of £25m from Forest was also rejected.

However, Ornstein has now reported the clubs are close to agreeing a fee for the 25-year-old, whilst Forest are also making progress on personal terms.

He took to X.com and said:

“EXCL: Nottingham Forest close to agreeing fee with Arsenal for Eddie Nketiah. #NFFC also progressing talks over 25yo’s personal terms – top striker candidate. Negotiations continue after £25m offer rejected; #AFC want more towards £30/35m @TheAthleticFC.”

The report adds that Crystal Palace have maintained a long term interest in Nketiah and have spoken to Arsenal, but aren’t as far down the road as Forest are in terms of completing a deal.

Nketiah, who came through the ranks at Arsenal and has been capped once by England was an unused substitute for the win against Wolves and it appears he could have made his final appearance for the club.

Despite graduating to the first team Nketiah has struggled to hold down a regular place in the side and has scored 38 goals in 168 appearances.

If he joins Forest he will likely be the first choice striker but would be competing for minutes with Chris Wood and Taiwo Awoniyi.