Aston Villa turn to ‘fantastic’ Chelsea star in their bid to fill key position

Aston Villa are lining up a move for Chelsea’s Trevoh Chalobah as they seek to add another centre-back this summer, according to reports.

Villa still have a number of positions on their wishlist, especially given the recent sale of French forward Moussa Diaby to Saudi Pro League side Al Ittihad.

A versatile defender is also a high priority as Unai Emery looks to bolster his squad ahead of their Champions League campaign.

Villa have already been linked with Liverpool’s Joe Gomez. However, it now appears that Chelsea’s Chalobah is on their shortlist as well, with 90min reporting that the Blues would accept an offer within the region of £25-30m.

Chelsea recently completed the sale of Conor Gallagher to Atletico Madrid, with Portuguese forward Joao Felix heading the other way.

And now, they will look to cash in on another homegrown player, with Chalobah — who has played 80 times for Chelsea across all competitions after emerging from their academy — reportedly exiled from Enzo Maresca’s squad.

Chelsea’s unpopular summer transfer window

Chelsea’s treatment of their homegrown players has been lambasted by supporters following another summer of heavy spending.

But it’s not only the fans disappointed to see Gallagher and, potentially, Chalobah leave.

Chelsea legend John Obi Mikel has also been critical of his former club’s transfer policy, with the Nigerian believing there has been unnecessary spending.

“Of course, two young boys that bleed blue, exactly,” said Mikel. “Through and through. At the club when they were little boys and now we have to sell them to make sure it balances the books.

“Then it comes down to the owners just spending way too much money and buying everybody that’s got a price tag on [them]. Just spending way too much money, buying way too many players we don’t need.”

Mikel added: “I just think it’s bad business from the owners. Absolutely bad business from the owners.

“Now, we’ve lost two fantastic players! I think ‘is Chalobah going to improve the team?’ of course! Hell yeah! Is Conor Gallagher going to improve the team? For me, yes.”