Chelsea disrespectfully hand unwanted star’s shirt number to new signing

Chelsea have given the number seven shirt to new summer signing Pedro Neto for the season despite Raheem Sterling still being at the London club.

The winger has worn the shirt number since arriving at Stamford Bridge from Man City during the summer of 2022 and is still on the books at the Blues.

Despite this, Chelsea have disrespectfully handed Sterling’s number seven shirt to Pedro Neto reports Sky Sports, who was signed from Wolves this month as part of a £54m deal.

The Englishman has been left out of Enzo Maresca’s first two squads of the season and the Italian coach has no plans for the 29-year-old at the Premier League club. According to Fabrizio Romano, the winger is set to leave Chelsea before Deadline Day as he is currently training away from the first team.

Chelsea have made a mess of their squad once again this summer and have far too many stars on their books at present.

The London club’s hierarchy are working behind the scenes to move players on and have not only disrespected Sterling during the process but fan favourite Conor Gallagher as well.

Chelsea have disrespected Raheem Sterling with latest stunt

Taking a player’s shirt number away from him while he is still at the club is a hugely disrespectful act and it is something that Sterling does not deserve to happen to him. The 29-year-old had been very professional before his statement at the weekend and was ready to give it all for Chelsea this season.

The way the London club’s board have treated the winger is disgraceful, especially to a man who has won more Premier League titles than the entire football club over the last decade.

The way Chelsea have operated this summer has been nothing short of embarrassing and it could turn off players from joining the club under the current ownership.