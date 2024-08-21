Chelsea looking for solutions for defensive ‘beast’ and Newcastle is a potential destination

It’s all change again this summer for Chelsea Football Club, and Newcastle United could be one of the beneficiaries of the West London club’s latest clearout.

The Magpies are looking for defensive cover, and given that their pursuit of Crystal Palace’s Marc Guehi still hasn’t been successful despite four attempts to bring him to St. James’ Park, the club could decide to look elsewhere.

In so doing, they may even find themselves a cheaper option and that’s where the Blues could come in.

According to TBR Football, there doesn’t appear to be any future at Stamford Bridge for Axel Disasi, who was left out of Chelsea’s opening day defeat at home to Man City.

At just 26 years of age, Disasi has got years left at the top of the game if he’s able to find a club where he can best showcase the talent he has to offer.

With a week and a half left of the current window, there’s no reason why Chelsea and Newcastle can’t find some common ground and do a deal that benefits all parties.