Chelsea midfielder Carney Chukwuemeka could have serious chances to leave the club before the end of the summer transfer window, with Crystal Palace one option for him, according to Fabrizio Romano.

Speaking exclusively to CaughtOffside for his latest Daily Briefing column, Romano explained that there is some doubt over Chukwuemeka’s role at Chelsea at the moment, following Blues manager Enzo Maresca hinting that he might not be able to give the 20-year-old much playing time in the season ahead.

Chukwuemeka has long been a highly regarded talent, though his playing time in this rather inflated Chelsea squad has been limited, and it remains to be seen what the long-term future holds for him.

Romano says Palace are among a number of clubs in the Premier League showing an interest in the England youth international, while there is also some interest from abroad.

Chukwuemeka transfer: Chelsea midfielder on Palace’s radar, says Romano

“Another Chelsea story to watch could be with Carney Chukwuemeka as Enzo Maresca hinted he’s not sure the young midfielder will see regular playing time this season,” Romano said.

“I can confirm that there is a possibility for Carney to leave – there are clubs interested in the Premier League but also abroad, for example Crystal Palace, but also more clubs so there’s nothing clear on his next destination yet, but options are being assessed.”

With Palace losing Michael Olise this summer, bringing in another talented attacking midfield player like Chukwuemeka could be ideal for Oliver Glasner’s side.

Chelsea fans might be concerned, however, about another talented young player who was signed without there being much of a visible pathway for him to becoming a first-team regular.

Chelsea’s long-term project hasn’t really got going yet, and it’s hard to understand exactly why Chukwuemeka was brought in if he’s still some way from playing regularly in their senior side.