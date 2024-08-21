Video: Former Chelsea star Conor Gallagher tries to speak Spanish during Atletico Madrid unveiling

Conor Gallagher was unveiled as an Atletico Madrid player on Wednesday night having completed his move from Chelsea this week.  

The Englishman moved to Spain as part of a £36m deal after spending his entire career at Chelsea. The midfielder came through the academy at the Blues and many fans of the West London outfit were sad to see a homegrown talent leave in the way he did.

Supporters of Atletico Madrid showed Gallagher some love on Wednesday night as he was unveiled to the crowd at the Cívitas Metropolitano.

The Englishman even attempted to speak a little Spanish to his new fans saying whilst laughing: “Hello! I don’t speak a lot of Spanish. I am very happy, aupa Atleti.”

This sparked a big roar from Atletico fans as they prepare to see their team play at home for the first time this weekend against Girona.

