Cristiano Ronaldo launches YouTube channel and sets world record

Cristiano Ronaldo has launched a new, lucrative side business as he continues to plan for life beyond football.

The Portuguese legend announced the launch of his own YouTube channel. Renowned for his remarkable accomplishments on the football field, the global superstar is now extending his influence into the digital sphere.

The “UR Cristiano” channel, marked by Ronaldo’s distinctive CR7 logo, will offer fans an exclusive look into his life outside of football.

The content features personal moments with his partner, Georgina Rodriguez, along with a range of lifestyle videos that highlight Ronaldo’s charismatic personality.

The channel’s launch has been met with overwhelming success. Within just 90 minutes of going live, Ronaldo set a world record by becoming the fastest YouTube channel to reach 1 million subscribers.

This milestone was quickly surpassed, with the subscriber count soaring to 5 million in less than five hours.

Cristiano Ronaldo’s portfolio of businesses

This rapid growth underscores Ronaldo’s immense global following and enduring popularity.

Through this new digital platform, Ronaldo is not only solidifying his legacy as a football legend but also demonstrating his acumen as a businessman.

The channel represents a strategic move to engage his vast audience in innovative ways, beyond the traditional sports media.

The YouTube channel adds to Ronaldo’s expanding portfolio of business ventures. His entrepreneurial endeavours reportedly includes a chain of CR7 hotels, clothing and perfume, high-end restaurant: Zela, fitness centres, a private jet company, and a hair clinic. According to Forbes, Ronaldo’s current net worth stands at $600 million.