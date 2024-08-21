With Leeds having to sell some of their major stars in order to keep their heads above water and stay on the right side of Financial Fair Play, they could now be about to benefit from a Championship rival’s attempts to do similar.

According to the Yorkshire Evening Post’s Joe Donnohue, writing on X (formerly Twitter), the all whites have a genuine interest in Burnley’s Manuel Benson.

? #LUFC interest in Burnley winger Manuel Benson is genuine. Clarets needing to offload players before deadline for PSR purposes but divisional rival tag not likely to help Leeds. Enquiries made for Feyenoord's Calvin Stengs but told he's unavailable. https://t.co/E4uyRrvNue — Joe Donnohue (@JoeDonnohue) August 20, 2024

The Clarets are seemingly teetering on the edge of Profit and Sustainability Rules (PSR), and to that end, Scott Parker will be forced to sell some players before the end of the transfer window next week.

There is the issue of Leeds being a direct rival in the Championship of course, and this could well scupper their bid to land Benson, but if Burnley need him to go, then the will of the player is likely to ultimately decide where he ends up.

Leeds manager, Daniel Farke, will be hoping for a change of luck in the transfer window, after having to sell both Crysencio Summerville and Georginio Rutter.