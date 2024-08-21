English club forced to sell forward to Leeds because of PSR

With Leeds having to sell some of their major stars in order to keep their heads above water and stay on the right side of Financial Fair Play, they could now be about to benefit from a Championship rival’s attempts to do similar.

According to the Yorkshire Evening Post’s Joe Donnohue, writing on X (formerly Twitter), the all whites have a genuine interest in Burnley’s Manuel Benson.

The Clarets are seemingly teetering on the edge of Profit and Sustainability Rules (PSR), and to that end, Scott Parker will be forced to sell some players before the end of the transfer window next week.

There is the issue of Leeds being a direct rival in the Championship of course, and this could well scupper their bid to land Benson, but if Burnley need him to go, then the will of the player is likely to ultimately decide where he ends up.

Leeds manager, Daniel Farke, will be hoping for a change of luck in the transfer window, after having to sell both Crysencio Summerville and Georginio Rutter.

