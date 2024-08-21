English club sacks manager after poor start to the season

Blackpool have officially announced that they have terminated the contract of manager Neil Critchley after a disappointing start to the 2024 League One season.

The decision came in response to two consecutive league defeats that left the team struggling early in the campaign.

Critchley, along with his assistant Mike Garrity, has left the club. Critchley’s exit marks the end of his second stint with Blackpool, which began in March 2023.

Despite a decent first season, his recent performance did not meet the club’s expectations, leading to his dismissal.

Critchley’s time at Liverpool

Before joining Blackpool, Critchley had a distinguished career at Liverpool FC. He spent seven years at the club, first managing the Under-18s and later the Under-23s. His work was instrumental in the development of key youngsters, including Trent Alexander-Arnold.

In 2019, Critchley took charge of the first team for a League Cup quarter-final match against Aston Villa, due to Jürgen Klopp’s involvement in the FIFA Club World Cup. Although Liverpool fielded a youthful side, they showed great promise, ultimately losing 5-0.

Critchley’s work at Liverpool’s Academy helped lay the foundation for future success, earning him recognition within the football community.

Following his tenure at Liverpool, Critchley continued to make his mark in football, including a stint as Steven Gerrard’s assistant at Aston Villa.

Second stint at Blackpool

He first joined Blackpool in 2020, where he achieved notable success, leading the team to promotion.

Critchley returned to Blackpool in March 2023 after an initial successful period with the club.

However, despite a promising first season, his second stint has ended prematurely, with the team’s poor start this season leading to his departure.