Erik ten Hag’s latest bizarre transfer decision will have huge repercussions for Man United

Things have been looking a bit brighter for Erik ten Hag and Man United of late, given that the Dutchman has landed his transfer targets and the team appear to have some coherence about them.

After a season where the Red Devils were dogged by injuries to key players, the club can look forward to 2024/25 hopefully being a more successful campaign to help banish the memories of some embarrassing performances too.

One player that hardly covered himself in glory last season was Brazilian defensive midfielder, Casemiro.

Erik ten Hag makes bizarre Casemiro decision at Man United

As the highest earner at the club on £350,000 per week according to Capology, clearly much more was expected of a player that was a shell of the one that they’d bought from Spanish league giants, Real Madrid.

Indeed, the level of his performances had dipped to such a degree, that it was believed that a move to the Saudi Pro League was going to be his only possible option this summer.

With time running out in the current transfer window, that’s highly unlikely to happen now, but as The Sun report, ten Hag doesn’t actually want to sell the player anymore.

Casemiro still has two years to run on his contract which United couldn’t afford to pay off, so thanks to the manager’s bizarre decision to keep on an overpaid and underperforming member of staff, the team is going to have to be built around him.

That surely means there has to be a question mark too as to why the club are apparently still interested in Manuel Ugarte, unless Paris Saint-Germain’s defensive midfielder is willing to move to the Premier League only to play second-fiddle to Casemiro, or unless ten Hag decides he wants to play with a double pivot which would entirely change the way United play.

It’s another head scratcher from ten Hag, who’ll live or die by his decisions over the next couple of months.