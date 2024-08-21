Fabrizio Romano provides Arsenal fans with the news they want to hear

Arsenal are very close to completing the signing of Mikel Merino as the transfer is at the final stages with just small details left to be ironed out.

That is according to Fabrizio Romano, who reports that club-to-club talks in London are proceeding very well and that Merino has made it clear to Real Sociedad that he wants to complete a move to the North London club.

The transfer journalist says that it is now only a matter of small details before the Spain international will be announced as a new member of Mikel Arteta’s squad.

Arsenal will pay Sociedad £30m for the midfielder, who has been training away from the rest of the La Liga club’s squad and was not included in their opening game of the season against Rayo Vallecano at the weekend.

Personal terms are yet to be agreed with Merino but it is believed that this will not be a problem.

Arteta is very close to getting his man and it will be very exciting for neutrals to see what the Spanish coach does with the 28-year-old as the Spain international has been one of the best midfielders in La Liga for many years.

What will Mikel Merino bring to Arsenal?

Merino is an all-round player whose energetic style should suit the Premier League. The Spaniard’s main strength is his penetrative passing, whether breaking lines or creating with through balls; the 28-year-old is typically his team’s most positive passer.

Arteta will most likely use Merino in the number eight role, which could see Thomas Partey dropped and Declan Rice given a more defensive task.

The Real Sociedad star’s arrival gives the Arsenal coach more options and when fighting Man City for a Premier League title, it is very useful to be able to show opponents different lineups and tactics – which is another factor in signing the Euro 2024 winner.