Fabrizio Romano: Liverpool give ‘green light’ for transfer in latest update

Liverpool defender Sepp van den Berg is on the brink of leaving Anfield, with a move to Brentford or Bayer Leverkusen looking increasingly likely.

That is according to the latest update from renowned transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, who revealed that Liverpool have agreed to a £20 million deal plus £5 million in add-ons with both Brentford and Bayer Leverkusen.

The decision now rests with the player, who will choose his next destination after speaking to both managers.

Romano shared the following update on X:

“Liverpool will receive £20m plus £5m add-ons for Sepp van den Berg, green light to both Brentford and Bayer Leverkusen. Dutch defender will decide between the two clubs soon after speaking to Xabi Alonso and Thomas Frank.”

Could letting Van den Berg leave prove to be a risky move?

The potential departure of Van den Berg, a highly-rated young defender, could leave Liverpool short on defensive options, especially with the uncertainty surrounding Joe Gomez’s future at the club.

Van den Berg’s impressive pre-season performances had raised hopes that he could be a valuable squad player for Liverpool this season.

However, with Virgil van Dijk and Ibrahima Konaté expected to be the first-choice centre-back pairing, the Dutchman’s opportunities for regular playing time at Anfield seems limited.

Liverpool’s decision to sell Van den Berg, coupled with the potential exit of Joe Gomez, raises questions about the club’s depth in defence.

With only Quansah as a backup option, the Reds could be left vulnerable if injuries or suspensions affect their starting centre-backs.

It remains to be seen whether Liverpool will move to reinforce their defense before the transfer window closes, but for now, the focus is on Van den Berg’s impending exit.