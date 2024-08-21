Fabrizio Romano says major Chelsea name “100%” leaving before Deadline Day

Raheem Sterling will “100%” leave Chelsea before the transfer window shuts next week after being left out of Enzo Maresca’s last two squads.

The London club kicked off their season with a 2-0 defeat to Man City at the weekend but a major talking point coming out of Stamford Bridge was the future of Raheem Sterling.

The winger was left out of the Blues squad for the clash with Maresca stating that he made a “technical decision” to do so. This indicated that the 29-year-old is not part of the Italian’s plans for the season and it prompted Sterling’s camp to release an extraordinary statement seeking clarity over his future.

The Englishman’s team may have got their answer this week as the former Man City star was once again left out of Maresca’s squad as he prepares his team to take on Servette in the UEFA Europa Conference League on Thursday.

Fabrizio Romano is now reporting that Sterling will “100%” leave Chelsea before the transfer window shuts as there is no place for the winger at the Premier League club.

What does the future hold for Raheem Sterling?

At 29, Sterling is a player on the decline and that has been evident at Chelsea, but the winger is still capable of playing in the Premier League.

The Englishman is now keen to leave Stamford Bridge, reports The Athletic, but there is not many clubs queueing up for the Blues star. That may change now that his availability has been made public and there could be a lot of interest heading his way over the coming days.

Sterling will very likely want to remain in Europe for the next few years as it is the highest level of football, but it would not be a surprise to see Saudi Arabian teams try hard to convince him to move to the Middle East ahead of Deadline Day.