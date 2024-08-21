“Frightening” – Chelsea slammed over Joao Felix transfer that looks doomed to fail

Chelsea have been criticised for the transfer of Joao Felix, which has been officially announced today as he’s returned to the club for a second spell, this time joining permanently from Atletico Madrid after a pretty poor spell with the La Liga giants.

Felix had some moments of quality in his previous loan stint at Chelsea, but he also got sent off on his debut for the club and generally didn’t make that much of an impression.

The Portugal international then spent last season on loan at Barcelona, but didn’t set the world alight there either, ending up back at Atletico this summer.

It’s slightly surprising that Chelsea went for Felix, and it seems journalist Emilio Perez de Rozas is particularly surprised as he can’t see how a big club like the west London giants think there’s any chance of the 24-year-old making the kind of impact that warrants bringing him back for this kind of money or long-term contract.

Felix transfer: Chelsea criticised over “frightening” decision

“This story begins with Atlético Madrid presenting the ‘new Messi’ of the world,” De Rozas is quoted by COPE.

“And now Atlético has managed to sell him for less than half of what he cost, and we consider it to be sensational management. This entire period is linked to Atlético Madrid.

“It is obvious that his performance is fundamentally to blame. In fact, if we look at it twice, it is frightening that someone of the level of Chelsea and its directors or coach believe that this boy can become the revelation of the Premier League.”

Chelsea also have a lot of other similar attacking players in their squad at the moment, so it’s hard to see how Felix will fit in alongside the likes of Mykhailo Mudryk, Noni Madueke, Christopher Nkunku and new signing Pedro Neto.