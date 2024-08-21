Chelsea may reportedly have been handed a transfer boost in their pursuit of Liverpool defender Joe Gomez, who is not a target for Bayern Munich.

The England international has been linked with the Blues by Simon Phillips on Substack yesterday, and it now seems they won’t be facing competition from Bayern for his signature.

According to Todo Fichajes, Bayern’s only plan for the defence is to try to sign Jonathan Tah from rivals Bayer Leverkusen, and they don’t have a Plan B in mind if they don’t manage to bring the Germany international in.

Bayern have signed some big names from the Premier League in recent times, bringing in Harry Kane last summer, and then both Joao Palhinha and Michael Olise this year.

It seems, however, that Gomez is not expected to be someone high up on their list of targets, so that could give Chelsea the opportunity to get a deal done before deadline day if they want to.

Gomez has been a solid and reliable performer for Liverpool down the years, and even if he hasn’t had as much playing time of late, it’s easy to imagine him being a decent addition to add depth to this Chelsea squad.