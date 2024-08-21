Liverpool have been long-time admirers of Crystal Palace defender Marc Guehi, according to Fabrizio Romano as he played down recent transfer rumours involving the Reds and the England international.

Guehi has shone for Palace and his fine form for club and country has also earned him interest from Newcastle United this summer, even if a deal looks difficult to get done.

Speaking exclusively to CaughtOffside for his latest Daily Briefing column, Romano discussed the latest on Guehi’s future, suggesting that although Liverpool like the player, there is nothing concrete to report on this story, for now at least.

Guehi would surely be an ideal signing to give LFC more options at the back, as well as a player who could be a long-term replacement for the ageing Virgil van Dijk.

Guehi transfer: Liverpool like the player, but nothing concrete yet

Discussing the Guehi to Liverpool links, Romano said: “Despite reports, my understanding is that there is nothing concrete yet for Marc Guehi to Liverpool. Appreciation for the player has been there since February but there have been no bids as of tonight.”

On Newcastle, he added: “Newcastle’s interest in Guehi remains after bids rejected, but now Palace sold Joachim Andersen to Fulham, so it’s not going to be easy.”

Palace have already lost Michael Olise this summer, so they won’t want to see another important player like Guehi leave, and with time ticking away, they may now be feeling increasingly confident that he’ll still be their player after the deadline.

Goncalo Inacio has also been on Liverpool’s radar as they look at options at centre-back, but they’ll have to get a move on if they want to strengthen their squad as there’s now just over a week left of the transfer window.

Liverpool still haven’t made any signings this summer, but fans would surely be happy with a top defender like Guehi or Inacio coming in.