Exclusive: Why Barcelona have cleared star to seal transfer to Man City, according to Fabrizio Romano

Barcelona decided to let Ilkay Gundogan go after just one season primarily for financial reasons, according to transfer news expert Fabrizio Romano as he reports on the player’s potential return to Manchester City.

Speaking exclusively to CaughtOffside for the latest edition of his Daily Briefing column, Romano explained that Barca informed Gundogan of their decision as it could be important for them to get the former Germany international’s salary off their wage bill for financial reasons.

Gundogan was a star player for Man City for many years before moving on at the end of his contract last summer, joining Barcelona on a free.

However, it’s fair to say we didn’t quite see the best of the 33-year-old in his single season at the Nou Camp, so it’s perhaps not too surprising that the Catalan giants decided it might be the sensible move to offload him.

City, however, seem very keen to have Gundogan back with them, as Pep Guardiola has approved the move, according to Romano.

Gundogan transfer decision explained by Romano

“Ilkay Gundogan’s departure is one of the big stories of the moment, he will be leaving Barcelona as the decision has been made on the club side. Barca have informed Gundogan that they have different plans, talks have taken place, and now a return to Manchester City is one of the options for the German midfielder,” Romano said.

“It’s a financial matter for Barca – they need money and getting Gundogan’s salary off their books can help in this sense. Man City have been informed of the possibility of re-signing Gundogan in the recent days and they like the idea, especially Pep Guardiola, who already said yes to this possibility. Now it’s up to Gundogan, as he has also received proposals from clubs in Qatar and Saudi.

“A return to City is a really concrete possibility, and there have been contacts between the club and the agents of the player. It’s just on Gundogan now to see if he wants to go back or if he wants to try something new in a different league and what kind of move he wants together with his family.

“Still, contacts have taken place and Guardiola believes Gundogan’s return could be something perfect for Man City, so it’s a yes from the manager, and we just need to wait and see what Gundogan will decide in terms of where he wants him and his family to be for the next couple of years.”