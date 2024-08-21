Video: Behind-the-scenes footage shows Joao Felix strike up immediate friendship with Chelsea star

Joao Felix completed his return to Chelsea from Atletico Madrid on Wednesday and footage has shown the Portuguese star strike up an immediate friendship with Marc Cucurella.

The forward has joined the Premier League club as part of a £46.3m deal and returns to the West London club after spending a period on loan at Stamford Bridge during the 2022/23 campaign.

Felix’s time at Chelsea was underwhelming and the fact that the London club were willing to take him back, never mind paying a huge transfer fee for the player, has shocked the majority of football fans.

The 24-year-old immediately joined training on Wednesday and Cucurella seemed very happy to see the Portugal international.

The Euro 2024 winner was at Chelsea the last time Felix was there and given that both speak Spanish, there seems to be a friendship between the pair. It is uncertain if this is from his previous spell with the Blues or something new, but it is always nice to see a player welcomed like this at a new club.

Watch: Marc Cucurella excited to see Joao Felix return to Chelsea

