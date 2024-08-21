The latest twist in Kieran Trippier’s Newcastle future amid West Ham links

The future of Kieran Trippier at Newcastle United looks clearer after the latest reported twist.

Trippier has been linked with a St. James’ Park exit throughout this summer and most recently, Premier League rivals West Ham have emerged as a reported potential suitor.

On Monday, the Daily Mail’s North-East football correspondent, Craig Hope, reported that midfielder Bruno Guimaraes had been promoted to the role of ‘team captain’; a sure indicator that the Brazilian will remain at the club.

? Exclusive: Bruno Guimaraes is Newcastle United’s new captain ?? Brazilian promoted to role of “team captain” & now almost certain to stay at club ? Full @MailSport story, inc. details of roles for Jamaal Lascelles & Kieran Trippier ? #nufc https://t.co/rzgGLI6PQB — Craig Hope (@CraigHope_DM) August 19, 2024

Of course, it was Trippier who wore the armband last season, so the signs already don’t look great for those hoping the England international — who has proven very popular among supporters — remains at the club.

Is Kieran Trippier ready to leave Newcastle United?

Trippier’s exit now looks even more likely, with journalist Joel Bland reporting that the 33-year-old has seen his name removed from his private box at St. James’ Park.

To add to this, Trippier has had his name removed from his box at St James' Park… #NUFC https://t.co/HPKNZThGQj — Joel Bland (@JoelBlandSport) August 21, 2024

Newcastle beat Southampton 1-0 at home in their first game of the new Premier League season on Saturday, with Joelinton’s 45th-minute strike enough to separate the two sides.

Trippier was an unused substitute in that match, with 21-year-old Tino Livramento preferred at the right-back spot.

What’s more, Trippier also played the full 90 minutes in Newcastle U21s’ 1-1 draw with Sunderland U21s on Monday night, reportedly by ‘personal choice’ (per TBR) in what could be a bit to maintain his fitness ahead of a potential move.

This may be Newcastle’s last chance to get a fee for Trippier, whose contract expires next summer.