Leeds get ready to prepare documents to sign Paris attacking midfielder

If Daniel Farke can get Leeds United back up to the Premier League at the second time of asking, the pain of losing last season’s Play-Off final to Southampton will be banished.

As a result of being pipped at the post, due in no small part to the all whites choking right at the end of the 2023/24 campaign, the club have had to sell some of their best players which is making Farke’s life even harder.

The Elland Road outfit haven’t had the best of starts to the season either, so they really could do with some positive news to keep the supporters onside.

According to Foot Mercato, they are in with a chance of signing Paris FC’s attacking midfielder, Ilan Kebbal.

With eight goals and 11 assists in 41 games last season, the 26-year-old’s influence is clear.

Given that Leeds won’t be the only side after his services, however, they will have to move quickly if they want to land him.