Leeds get ready to prepare documents to sign Paris attacking midfielder

Leeds United FC
Posted by

If Daniel Farke can get Leeds United back up to the Premier League at the second time of asking, the pain of losing last season’s Play-Off final to Southampton will be banished.

As a result of being pipped at the post, due in no small part to the all whites choking right at the end of the 2023/24 campaign, the club have had to sell some of their best players which is making Farke’s life even harder.

The Elland Road outfit haven’t had the best of starts to the season either, so they really could do with some positive news to keep the supporters onside.

More Stories / Latest News
Chelsea star ready to take pay cut to seal transfer away, Juventus & top four PL club in the mix
Tottenham set to benefit if club sells English winger to Palace in €25m deal
Arsenal agree permanent transfer of homegrown player to Spanish club

According to Foot Mercato, they are in with a chance of signing Paris FC’s attacking midfielder, Ilan Kebbal.

With eight goals and 11 assists in 41 games last season, the 26-year-old’s influence is clear.

Given that Leeds won’t be the only side after his services, however, they will have to move quickly if they want to land him.

More Stories 49ers Enterprises Daniel Farke Ilan Kebbal

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.