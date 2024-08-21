Fenerbahce are interested in signing Leicester City midfielder midfielder Boubakary Soumare, according to reports.

Soumare joined the Foxes from Lille for £17m (per Sky Sports) in July 2021 and played 59 times across all competitions during the course of his first two seasons at the club.

However, after the Foxes were relegated to the Championship at the end of the 2022/23 campaign, the former France youth international was loaned to Sevilla last season.

Soumare played 34 times for the Spanish side across all competitions while he finished first among his teammates for possessions won in the middle third (77) in La Liga play.

Sevilla were understood to hold a permanent option in Soumare’s loan, but their failure to qualify for European football made it difficult to complete a transfer and ultimately, he returned to the King Power Stadium.

Fenerbahce make move for Leicester City star Soumare

Marseille insider La Minute OM reported in July that the French club were interested in bringing the former Les Bleus youth international on board.

That interest appears to have cooled and now, a report from Turkish outlet Aslinda (via Sport Witness) has credited Fenerbahce with a serious interest.

The Istanbul giants — who finished second to fierce rivals Galatasaray last season despite amassing a massive 99 points in 38 games, losing once — have placed central midfield at the top of their list of priorities after former Man Utd man Fred suffered a knee ligament injury in pre-season.

Manager Jose Mourinho is in need of an experienced figure to fill the gap left by Fred and it’s understood Fenerbahce have already taken ‘concrete steps’ in their pursuit of Soumare.

Soumare played 11 minutes from the bench as Leicester drew 1-1 at home to Tottenham in their first game back in the Premier League on Monday.