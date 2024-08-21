Liverpool and Arsenal set for last-minute transfer battle over Europa League hero with Everton past

With just over a week to go until the end of the transfer window, Liverpool have been anonymous, and Arsenal haven’t been too much busier.

For differing reasons, both clubs may have felt that there was no need to dive head first into the transfer window unless there was an inherent need to do so.

Mikel Arteta already had a handle on just want a good squad he had, so just tweaking in one or two positions without going overboard isn’t really a surprise.

Liverpool and Arsenal chasing Lookman

Arne Slot would’ve surely want to survey what was available to him at Liverpool before making any firm decisions, and clearly that was always going to take time.

However, now is the time for both clubs to get busy as needed, and it seems that the Premier League pair are looking to go down the same route as far as one signing is concerned.

According to Fichajes, former Everton striker, Ademola Lookman, is on the radar of the Reds and the Gunners.

His match-winning contribution in last season’s Europa League final – a hat-trick to deny Bayer Leverkusen an incredible unbeaten treble-winning season – may have something to do with that.

It isn’t clear at this stage, however, if Atalanta manager, Gian Piero Gasperini, would be willing to accede to such a move.

Gasperini has already lost Gianluca Scamacca to an anterior cruciate injury and it’ll be a few months before the Italian is back in action per The Athletic (subscription required), whilst there’s some degree of certainty that midfielder, Teun Koopmeiners, will shortly be joining Juventus.

Losing Lookman on top of that could really put a dent in Atalanta’s aspirations for the forthcoming campaign.

Until the window shuts for business, however, there’s always a chance of getting a deal done, so perhaps it’s time for Liverpool and Arsenal to draw the battle lines.