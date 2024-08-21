Liverpool ‘closely following’ versatile midfielder with 18 assists and 8 goals

Liverpool are reportedly showing strong interest in Swedish midfielder Daniel Svensson, who currently plays for Danish club Nordsjælland.

According to Football Transfers, the Reds are ‘closely following’ the 22-year-old and have been impressed by his physicality and versatility.

Svensson, primarily a central midfielder, is known for his ability to play across various positions.

He can also operate as a left-back, left midfielder, and has even been deployed in roles such as right-back, defensive midfielder, right midfielder, and centre-back.

In his 139 appearances for Nordsjælland, Svensson has contributed 8 goals and 18 assists. Notably, most of his goal contributions have come from the left-back position, where he scored 6 goals and provided 3 assists, while his central midfield role yielded 3 goals and 9 assists. (Transfermarkt)

Liverpool’s midfield dilemma

Liverpool’s interest in Svensson comes after the club’s unsuccessful pursuit of Spanish midfielder Martin Zubimendi.

Despite initially reaching personal terms with the Euro 2024 star, Zubimendi made a U-turn and chose to remain at his current club, leaving the club in need of additional midfield reinforcements.

The departures of Fabinho and Thiago Alcantara have left significant gaps in Liverpool’s midfield.

While Ryan Gravenberch impressed in the holding role during Liverpool’s season opener, the squad’s depth in midfield remains a concern, particularly in the event of injuries.

Liverpool’s interest in Svensson reflects the club’s strategy of targeting versatile players capable of filling multiple roles.

With his ability to play in various positions and his strong physical presence, Svensson could provide valuable cover across the pitch, offering manager Arne Slot greater tactical flexibility.

As the transfer window nears its deadline, it remains to be seen whether the Merseyside club will move forward with a bid for Svensson or explore other midfield options.