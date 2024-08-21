Liverpool nearing sale of forward amid frustrating transfer window

Portsmouth have agreed a deal to sign Liverpool youngster Harvey Blair in a permanent deal, according to reports.

Blair made just one senior appearance during his time on Merseyside, playing 55 minutes in a win over Preston North End in the EFL Cup back in October 2021.

However, the forward boasts an excellent record for Liverpool’s youth teams, notching 17 goals and six assists in 46 appearances across various levels combined.

Blair featured prominently for Liverpool during pre-season, playing 69 minutes across three substitute appearances combined against Real Betis, Arsenal and Manchester United during the Reds’ summer tour of the United States — following that up with 22 minutes in a 0-0 behind-closed-doors friendly draw with Las Palmas.

But Sky Sports reports that Blair will now continue his career away from Anfield, with Portsmouth nearing a deal to sign the forward on a permanent basis.

The Huddersfield-born winger will be Pompey’s 12th signing of what has been a very busy summer that has also seen a host of players leave Fratton Park on free transfers.

Liverpool, meanwhile, have endured a frustrating summer, with no new signings coming through the door so far, while talented midfielder Fabio Carvalho was sold to Brentford.

Back-up goalkeeper Adrian joined Real Betis on a free transfer, while Thiago and Joel Matip left Liverpool at the end of their contracts, with defensive duo Calvin Ramsay and Rhys Williams joining Wigan Athletic and Morecambe, respectively, on loan.