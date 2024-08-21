Man City consider shock move for 29-year-old as they consider Julian Alvarez replacements

Manchester City are weighing up a move for Celtic’s Kyogo Furuhashi as they look to replace Julian Alvarez according to The Athletic.

City began their quest for a record extending fifth Premier League title in a row with a 2-0 win over Chelsea at Stamford Bridge last Sunday.

It’s been a quiet summer for City with Brazilian winger Savio the only arrival at the club, but it appears there could be a flurry of activity at the Etihad before the window closes.

City weigh up move for Furuhashi

Ilkay Gundogan has sensationally returned to the club after leaving for Barcelona last summer and the midfielder has signed a one year contract with the option of a further 12 months.

With Gundogan’s returned finalised City have turned their attention to searching for a replacement for Alvarez who joined Atletico Madrid in a deal worth up to £82m.

The Athletic have reported that City are weighing up a move for Celtic star Kyogo and are looking for a player who is prepared to accept a squad role at the club.

The report adds that Pep Guardiola’s side have narrowed their search down to the 29-year-old and one other young forward.

The Athletic state that Kyogo has caught City’s eye and agreeing personal terms wouldn’t be a problem as the forward is keen make the move.

Tottenham boss Ange Postecoglou signed Kyogo during his time in charge of Celtic with the Scottish champions paying in the region of £4.6m to Japanese side Vissel Kobe.

Kyogo is a versatile player and can play on both wings and through the middle with that versatility likely to be of attraction to Guardiola.

If City do decide to pursue a deal it’s unclear how much Celtic would demand for one of their key players, but they would be in line to make a healthy profit on the player.

Kyogo has made 135 appearances for Celtic, scoring 73 goals and providing 16 assists after arriving at the club in 2021.

