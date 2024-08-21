Man United have massive 45% sell-on clause included in departing star’s deal

Man United have sold Facundo Pellistri to Panathinaikos and the Premier League club have had a massive 45% sell-on clause included in the deal.

According to Fabrizio Romano, the Greek club have agreed a €6m fixed fee plus €2m in add-ons for the winger, which is a great deal for a player who is a constant starter in the Uruguay national team.

However, Man United have a buy-back option in Pellistri’s contract, which is valid until 2027; while the Premier League club have also successfully included a 45% sell-on clause.

This could be huge down the line should the 22-year-old experience a successful spell in Greece.

The Uruguayan is still very young and will develop his talents further with more minutes at Panathinaikos, which could make him an attractive option for a team in Europe’s big five leagues in the coming years.

Any large fee that comes the Greek giants’ way, Man United will receive a large chunk of it; although it may cause problems when the time comes, similar to Riccardo Calafiori’s situation with Bologna this summer.

What happened to Facundo Pellistri at Man United?

Man United signed Pellstri from Uruguayan club Penarol in 2020 but over the four years he spent at Old Trafford, the winger failed to establish himself as a first-team regular.

The 22-year-old spent the majority of that time out on loan with La Liga clubs Alaves and Granada but never did enough to impress Erik ten Hag.

The Uruguay international leaves Man United having featured 25 times for the Manchester club, with fans left wondering what could have been for the player had the winger been developed better.