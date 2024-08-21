£73m Man United star open to joining European giants ahead of Deadline Day

The future of Jadon Sancho at Man United remains uncertain ahead of the transfer window closing next week but reports out of France state that the winger wants to join Paris Saint-Germain.

The Englishman returned to the Manchester club this summer after spending the second half of the 2023/24 campaign on loan at Borussia Dortmund having fallen out with his manager Erik ten Hag at the start of the season.

The pair made up during pre-season with the Dutch coach giving Sancho the chance to prove himself during the Premier League giants’ tour of the United States.

However, the 24-year-old was left out of Man United’s squad for their opening game of the season against Fulham last Friday with Ten Hag citing an ear infection as the reason for his absence.

With Sancho being linked with a move away from the Manchester club, many have been cynical about the Man United coach’s explanation as there is a chance that the winger will leave Old Trafford before next week’s transfer deadline with his future being very open.

Man United’s Jadon Sancho open to joining Paris Saint-Germain

Reports out of France have provided an update on the future of Sancho as top European clubs weigh up a move for the tricky winger.

According to RMC Sport’s Fabrice Hawkins, the 24-year-old wants to join PSG before Deadline Day, but talks haven’t advanced despite the Ligue 1 champions having an interest. A deal is unlikely to happen as Man United are said to be seeking around £51m for the Englishman and no club is going to pay that for the winger after what he has shown in recent years.

The Premier League club clearly want to get back the majority of the £73m they paid Borussia Dortmund three years ago, but Sancho’s stock has fallen dramatically as his future remains in doubt with 10 days left to go in the current transfer window.