Man United to begin contract talks with fan favourite after transfer window shuts

The board at Man United are currently working on ins and outs at the Manchester club before the transfer window shuts but once it does, the Premier League giants will begin to discuss a new deal with Kobbie Mainoo.

The 19-year-old has experienced a rapid rise up the ranks at Old Trafford over the last 12 months following his Premier League debut against Everton last November. The midfielder was exceptional at Goodison Park and has not looked back since.

Mainoo featured in 32 games for Man United last season, scoring five goals and assisting a further three. Some of those goal contributions were huge for his team with the biggest being his strike in the FA Cup final against Man City.

This campaign saw the Red Devils talent earn a spot in Gareth Southgate’s England squad for Euro 2024 and not only that, the youngster started in every knockout round of the tournament in Germany.

Man United know they have a special talent on their hands, who has already become a fan favourite at Old Trafford, which is why they are planning to build a team around Mainoo over the coming years.

Man United set to discuss new contract with Kobbie Mainoo

With the transfer window still open, Man United are still working on deals with the Red Devils hoping to bring in PSG’s Manuel Ugarte before Deadline Day, while also raising more funds through player sales.

Once the window shuts, Sky Sports report that Man United will sit down with Mainoo to discuss a new deal.

The contract will likely be long-term and it will include a significant pay rise as the 19-year-old has become a key player in Erik ten Hag’s squad, which will grow further throughout the 2024/25 campaign.