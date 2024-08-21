Manchester United have been offered the chance to sign Chelsea’s Ben Chilwell according to TalkSPORT.

Chilwell joined the Blues in a deal worth £50m from Leicester back in 2020 and played a key role as the club won the Champions League under Thomas Tuchel in 2021.

In spite of his success with the club Chilwell’s time at Stamford Bridge has been plagued by injuries and he missed a large part of last season due to a hamstring injury.

Man United offered the chance to sign Ben Chilwell

Chilwell was named vice captain by Mauricio Pochettino, but it appears he’s surplus to requirements under Enzo Maresca and only played 64 minutes in pre-season.

The 27-year-old was left out of the match day squad for last weekend’s defeat against Manchester City and Maresca himself has said it might be best if he goes elsewhere to get minutes.

Chilwell is one of Chelsea’s highest earners and is reportedly on around £200,000 per week, with Maresca not convinced he’s a good fit for his system which often requires the full back to invert into midfield.

It remains to be seen what Chelsea’s asking price would be and how much of a market there is for the England international.

However, talkSPORT have reported that United have been offered the opportunity to sign the Englishman.

United are currently struggling in the left back area with Luke Shaw and Tyrell Malacia both injured, and Diogo Dalot has been deputising.

Chilwell has three years remaining on his current contract with Chelsea and has made 106 appearances for the club, scoring nine goals and providing 12 assists but it appears his time in west London is over.

A fully fit Chilwell is a top quality player it’s just he’s massively struggled with injury in recent years and he’s been unable to get back to his best form where he was arguably one of the best left wing backs in the world under Tuchel.