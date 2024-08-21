Exclusive: Man United set to reward talented ace as Premier League trio attempt late window hijack

With less than a fortnight left of the summer transfer window, Man United are looking to secure the future of one of their talented young players, as three Premier League clubs attempt an 11th hour hijack.

The Red Devils got their 2024/25 English top-flight season off to a winning start after a 1-0 victory against Fulham, with new signing, Joshua Zirkzee, firing home a late winner.

After a season full of injuries in 2023/24, a decent pre-season and transfer window so far would’ve been most welcome for Erik ten Hag, Sir Jim Ratcliffe and the board, and the club are clearly looking to build on that.

Man United want to extend Amad Diallo

According to CaughtOffside sources, one of the next pieces of business that the club want to get done is to extend Amad Diallo’s contract.

It’s understood that the club sees great potential in the 21-year-old winger and although he’s only shown flashes of his brilliance thus far, he is considered a valuable asset and part of the club’s long-term plans.

With sources also indicating that all of Ipswich Town, Southampton and Everton are preparing to swoop for Diallo, United are keen to secure him for the foreseeable future as soon as practicable.

In so doing, it will give the youngster the chance to cement his legacy at the Theatre of Dreams.

Ten Hag has proven beyond doubt that he works much better with young players, and though there will always need to be a core of experienced heads within the starting XI and the squad more widely, United have also always been a club that trusts in young talent.

As his winner over Liverpool in the FA Cup last season proved, Amad can be the man for the big occasion if given the chance.