Five more players could leave Man Utd this summer, including reported Chelsea transfer target

We could reportedly see as many as five more players leaving Manchester United before the end of the summer transfer window.

The Red Devils have had a busy summer bringing in Leny Yoro, Matthijs de Ligt, Noussair Mazraoui and Joshua Zirkzee, while big names like Anthony Martial, Donny van de Beek, Mason Greenwood and Raphael Varane have left the club.

According to the Manchester Evening News, we could now see a few more outgoings from Old Trafford before the deadline, with Jadon Sancho among those who could move on, while there’s also some doubt over the future of Scott McTominay.

Apart from that, it’s not the biggest names that United would be losing, with the report naming youngsters like Hannibal Mejbri, Facundo Pellistri and Will Fish as players likely to leave.

Man United sales more likely than more signings

It seems outgoings are looking more likely than more new additions at this point, according to the Manchester Evening News, but fans will no doubt hope that can help the club clear out the deadwood and balance the books a bit.

Sancho’s situation could be a particularly interesting one to watch as The Athletic reported yesterday that some inside Man Utd expect Chelsea could be one of the clubs to come in for the former Borussia Dortmund man.

Despite his struggles with MUFC, Sancho has shone in two spells at Dortmund and might be considered a tempting option for Chelsea right now as they look to keep on building for the future and making major changes after a few disappointing seasons.

McTominay is another big name who could be one to watch, with the Manchester Evening News noting previous interest from Fulham, while Napoli could also be one to watch, according to Fabrizio Romano via the Daily Briefing.

United beat Fulham in their opening game of the season and are away to Brighton next.