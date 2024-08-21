Man Utd midfielder offered for transfer to Leeds United

As we hurtle towards the final week of the summer transfer window things are really starting to hot up, and Leeds United could be set to land a player from Premier League giants, Man United.

The Red Devils are looking to streamline their own squad after making a number of studious purchases this summer, and according to Daily Mirror journalist, David Anderson, writing on X (formerly Twitter) they are clearing out their fringe players.

Manchester United are clearing out some fringe players and Facundo Pellistri is joining Panathinaikos for £5.1millon, while Leeds and Burnley are keen on Tunisia midfielder Hannibal Mejbri. #ManUtd — David Anderson (@MirrorAnderson) August 21, 2024

Hannibal Mejbri will likely be offered for sale with Leeds an interest party.

It would appear that Championship rivals, Burnley, would also be willing to land the Tunisian midfielder, so it may come down to the player’s preference.

Daniel Farke could certainly make room for him at Elland Road, and his previous experience at a club as big as United means that he won’t be overawed by the pressure that would inevitably fall upon his shoulders should he put pen to paper.