Arsenal target misses training with current club as Gunners transfer “just matter of time”

Mikel Merino has reportedly missed training with Real Sociedad as it’s felt that a transfer to Arsenal is getting closer and can now be considered just a matter of time.

That’s according to transfer news specialist Fabrizio Romano via his official account on X, formerly Twitter, with the Italian journalist providing an update on what has been a long-running saga this summer.

See below for the full details from Romano as he makes it clear that Merino is on his way out of Sociedad and that a move to the Emirates Stadium is now surely a matter of when rather than if…

???? Mikel Merino still not training with the squad as his move to Arsenal is just matter of time. ??????? pic.twitter.com/3B05mEoMiO — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 21, 2024

Merino has been linked with Arsenal for some time now, having shone in La Liga whilst also catching the eye with Spain as they won Euro 2024 earlier this summer.

The 28-year-old looks like he should be a fine fit for Mikel Arteta’s style of play, with Charles Watts also discussing this deal in his recent exclusive Daily Briefing column.

Merino transfer: What Charles Watts has said about Arsenal’s top target

“This could be the week that the Mikel Merino deal finally takes a big step forward,” Watts said.

“It’s always just been about the two clubs agreeing on a deal that works for the pair of them. Sociedad are obviously losing a major player in Merino and although there has always been an acceptance at the club that he would be allowed to go this summer due to his contract status, they were never just going to give him away.

“His performances for Spain at the Euros also strengthened their position a bit so they have been holding out to get a fee and a deal structure that works for them and that has obviously seen things drag on a bit longer than Arsenal and certainly Mikel Arteta would have wanted.

“There’s no doubt Arteta would have liked to have Merino on board earlier than this, but he has had to remain patient while discussions between the clubs have remained ongoing. But the deal now looks close and I expect things to move forward this week ahead of Saturday’s trip to Aston Villa.

“I can’t say yet what the final fee will end up being, but it looks like being around the £30million mark, which in today’s market does not seem excessive. It looks like being a good deal for Arsenal.”