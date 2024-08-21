Napoli want to sign Scott McTominay on loan but Manchester United are only interested in a permanent sale according to reports.

United have been busy in the transfer window and have signed the likes of Leny Yoro, Joshua Zirkzee, Matthijs de Ligt and Noussair Mazraoui whilst they remain in talks with Paris Saint Germain over a possible loan deal for Manuel Ugarte.

The Red Devils are still looking to add to their squad, but there are a number of players they are looking to move on in order to free up space in the squad.

Napoli only want McTominay on loan

United have raised money through the sales of Mason Greenwood and Aaron Wan-Bissaka, but they have found it difficult to move on the likes of Jadon Sancho, Casemiro and Victor Lindelof.

One player that could leave before the end of the window is McTominay, who has been strongly linked with a move to Fulham as well as Antonio Conte’s Napoli.

The 27-year-old only has a year left on his current deal but United do have an option to extend it by another year.

It looks like Fulham’s interest could be over after they agreed a deal to sign Burnley’s Sander Berge, who was linked with United.

This would seemingly leave Napoli as front runners to sign the Scotland international, but Mail Sport have reported the Serie A outfit only want the midfielder on loan with United insistent on their stance of a permanent sale.

McTominay came through the ranks at United and has made 254 appearances for the club, scoring 29 goals and providing eight assists.

The Scot made 43 appearances in all competitions last season and popped up with a number of crucial late goals as he found the back of the net ten times.

It appears the midfielder is happy at United and it will be interesting to see how his situation develops between now and the end of the window.