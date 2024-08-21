£30m Arsenal talent heading for exit door after Premier League club agree personal terms

Nottingham Forest have agreed personal terms with Arsenal’s Eddie Nketiah as the striker closes in on an exit from the Emirates Stadium ahead of next week’s transfer deadline.

The future of the striker has been a talking point at the North London club all summer as French side Marseille pursued the 25-year-old for a large part of the window. The Arsenal talent agreed personal terms with the Ligue 1 outfit, however, they could not come to an agreement with the Premier League side over a transfer fee.

This paved the way for Nottingham Forest to make a move for Nketiah and the Midlands club saw a bid worth £25m rejected earlier this week for the forward.

The Englishman has become Forest’s top target for the remainder of the transfer window and they will need to part ways with at least £30m if they want to secure the services of the Arsenal star, reports The Athletic.

Fabrizio Romano has now reported that Nottingham Forest are closing in on Nketiah as talks are advancing with the North London club over a fee, while personal terms have been agreed with the 25-year-old.

Nottingham Forest is a good move for Arsenal star Eddie Nketiah

Nottingham Forest will be a good move for Nketiah as the striker will start at the City Ground and will suit the style of Nuno Espírito Santo. The Portuguese coach likes to play on the counter and the 25-year-old’s pace will see him become a key part of offensive transitions.

Nketiah has shown in several seasons that he has the skills to be a Premier League striker but the level Arsenal competes at seemed a little far for his skillset.

More minutes in the division could see him eventually reach that level and that is something he is guaranteeing himself with a move to Nottingham Forest.