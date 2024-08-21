Oleksandr Zinchenko has named the Arsenal player he believes is most likely to become a manager in the future.

The Gunners are, of course, currently managed by a popular former player in the form of Mikel Arteta, who played 150 times for the Gunners across all competitions between 2011 and 2016, two FA Cups and two Community Shields.

Arteta took to the Emirates dugout in December 2019 following a spell as Pep Guardiola’s assistant at Manchester City, leading the club to an FA Cup, two Community Shields and back-to-back second-place Premier League finishes so far.

The likes of Thierry Henry, Patrick Vieira, Sol Campbell and Tony Adams are among the other former Arsene Wenger players to go into management, admittedly with mixed success.

Which Arsenal player is most likely to become a manager?

While Zinchenko is still only 27 years old, there’s no doubt he displays the tactical awareness to one day move into the coaching world. And it’s not like he’s short of mentors having played under both Guardiola and Arteta.

For now, the Ukrainian is focusing on making the best of his playing career, but did name which of his current teammates he feels is best suited for a career in management.

“Well, I hope it is still a long way off,” Zinchenko told Arsenal’s official website. “I hope to have a lot more time as a footballer, but yes I keep it in my head that maybe one day I can be a coach. I really want to stay in football, but I don’t know just how yet to be honest.

“I’ve learned from all of the managers I’ve worked with in my career. They are all different and have different things about them, but what they all are is demanding. So demanding, They are obsessed with winning games.

“At the moment I would say the guy in the squad who would make the best manager in future is Jorginho. He has the best football brain. Everything he says really works, and I learn from him as well.”