Arsenal agree permanent transfer of homegrown player to Spanish club

Arsenal have reportedly agreed to sell Charlie Patino to Deportivo La Coruna in a permanent transfer worth £1million.

That’s according to Daily Mirror journalist Ryan Taylor, who has posted on X, formerly Twitter, to state that it now looks like Patino is closing in on an exit from the Gunners, with the Spanish Segunda Division looking to be his next destination.

See below for details as Taylor also says Arsenal will have a sell-on clause for Patino, who came up through the north London club’s academy and at one point looked like a big prospect who could grow into becoming an important player for the first-team…

Exclusive: Understand Arsenal have agreed a deal to sell midfielder Charlie Patino to Deportivo La Coruna on a permanent deal. Will be worth in the region of £1m. Gunners have also negotiated a sell-on. More soon @MirrorFootball. #AFC https://t.co/4B5alhFV0z — Ryan Taylor (@RyanTaylorSport) August 21, 2024

It hasn’t worked out that way for Patino, who has perhaps failed to make much of an impression in previous loan spells, leading to him now being sold permanently.

Some Arsenal fans will be disappointed that the 20-year-old couldn’t live up to the potential he showed when he was first coming through, but not every academy player can be as big a success story as the likes of Bukayo Saka.

AFC have also let former academy graduates like Emile Smith Rowe leave in recent times, and one imagines we’ll also see Reiss Nelson and Eddie Nketiah heading out of the Emirates Stadium before too long.

