Raheem Sterling would take a pay cut if the right project was presented to him with Aston Villa monitoring the situation according to Ben Jacobs.

Sterling joined Chelsea in a deal worth £50m from Manchester City in 2022 and was billed as a marquee signing in the first window of the Todd Boehly and Clearlake Capital ownership.

It’s safe to say things haven’t gone to plan for the 29-year-old and he’s struggled to make an impact at Stamford Bridge and was booed by Chelsea supporters at times last season.

Aston Villa monitoring Sterling situation

It’s no secret that Chelsea are open to offloading Sterling in order to get his lucrative contract of in excess of £300,000 per week off the books.

Despite a largely positive pre-season Sterling was a shock omission from the match day squad for last weekend’s defeat to Manchester City, which prompted his representatives to release a statement saying they would be seeking clarity on his future.

If the England international is it leave before the window closes he would have to take a pay cut, but Jacobs has reported he would be prepared to do so if the right project is presented to him, with Aston Villa monitoring the situation.

Speaking on the London Is Blue Podcast he said:

“If Sterling gets the right project presented to him, he would take a wage cut. I’m told the Sterling camp haven’t had a direct approach from Juventus yet. Surprisingly, Aston Villa are monitoring the situation too.”

Sterling has three years left on his deal but in a further blow he’s been left out of the squad for the first leg of the Europa Conference League play-off against Swiss side Servette on Thursday.

Sterling scored eight goals and provided four assists in 31 Premier League games last season, but following the arrivals of Pedro Neto and Joao Felix his chance of minutes has got smaller and in the best interest of his career it might be better if he moves on.