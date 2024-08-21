“More of the same” – Premier League co-creator slams Chelsea’s summer transfer business

The summer transfer window remains open for just over a week, and that’s plenty of time for Chelsea to do even more transfer business.

In almost all of the past few windows, it’s been the Blues who have been the headline grabbers with deals that have blown their Premier League rivals out of the water.

The consistent churn of players hasn’t helped managers of the first-team be able to build up any sort of decent form and winning runs, and now Enzo Maresca is the latest name who is expected to pick up the pieces at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea slated for their way of working

Clearlake Capital’s policy of buying and selling players wouldn’t appear to be in-keeping with what’s gone before, but Todd Boehly and Behdad Eghbali seem clear in their intent as to the way in which they conduct their business.

Business as usual you might say.

“There’s no change at Chelsea, it’s the ongoing saga and more of the same,” former super agent and Premier League co-creator, Jon Smith, told CaughtOffside for his exclusive column.

“They’ve got a lot of financial issues to sort and did they grab their coach because he was another one of Pep’s disciples, or is he as good as obviously they think he is?

“I think that’s a big question which will be answered, probably, by the turn of the year.”

Clearly, Maresca – who has never managed a team in the top-flight of any European league – has got a lot to live up to, and Smith is just one of many to question the appointment.

Given the track record of Messrs. Boehly and Eghbali too, there’s some justification for believing that the Italian will be out of a job by Christmas unless he’s managed to bring the glory days back to Stamford Bridge.