Arsenal rejecting loan offers for star, two Premier League clubs eyeing potential transfer

Arsenal have interest in goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale, but have so far been rejecting loan offers for the England international, according to Fabrizio Romano.

Wolves and Bournemouth both seem keen on Ramsdale, but the Gunners only want to let the ‘keeper go on a permanent deal, according to Romano as he spoke exclusively to CaughtOffside for his latest column for the Daily Briefing.

Ramsdale was first choice for Arsenal not that long ago, but it quickly became clear last season that David Raya had been signed to replace him as number one in Mikel Arteta’s side.

It now makes sense that Ramsdale’s future lies away from the Emirates Stadium, though it remains to be seen precisely how this saga will end as there are two Premier League clubs interested, but with Arsenal holding out on letting the player go on their preferred terms.

Ramsdale transfer: Romano’s update on Arsenal goalkeeper’s future

“Aaron Ramsdale also remains one to watch before the end of the summer. To be clear, Arsenal want a permanent sale for Ramsdale – they keep rejecting loan possibilities,” Romano said.

“Wolves and also Bournemouth are interested, both are attentive to the situation but neither club are submitting a permanent transfer proposal so far. My expectation is still for Ramsdale to leave Arsenal, in any case.”

It is surely only a matter of time before Ramsdale makes his way out of Arsenal, but it will be interesting to see what happens first – clubs decide to try signing the 26-year-old permanently, or AFC decide to relax their own stance and let him leave on an initial loan.

Romano also covered other major Arsenal topics in his column today, suggesting Mikel Merino’s move to north London is getting closer, while Eddie Nketiah is on the agenda of Nottingham Forest, though he’s not the only striker they like.