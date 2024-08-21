Mohamed Salah assessing post-Klopp era at Liverpool ahead of transfer decision

Liverpool star Mohamed Salah is reportedly in no rush to commit to a decision on his future just yet as he assesses the post-Jurgen Klopp era at Anfield.

Arne Slot has come in to replace Klopp this season in what looks like a challenging job for the Dutch tactician, who is managing in the Premier League for the first time and who will be taking over from a club legend in Klopp.

It’s hard to predict how that’s going to go for Slot, so it’s perhaps not too surprising to see The Athletic reporting that Salah is taking his time over his future and watching how this new era at Liverpool unfolds.

The report states that there was interest in Salah from Saudi Pro League clubs last summer, but the Egypt international seems more relaxed about his situation this year than he did back then.

Salah transfer: Liverpool in worrying situation with big names

As well as Salah, LFC also have the worrying situation of two other star names in Virgil van Dijk and Trent Alexander-Arnold being just a year away from being free agents.

This seems far from ideal for the Merseyside giants after just losing Klopp, while other experienced players have left in recent years, such as Sadio Mane, Roberto Firmino, Fabinho and Joel Matip.

It seems increasingly clear that that great Liverpool era of roughly between 2017 and 2022 is now over, and it’s going to be a big challenge for Slot and other figures at the club to rebuild the side.

The likes of Salah and Mane proved inspired signings for Liverpool, but the same cannot really be said of more recent purchases like Darwin Nunez, Cody Gakpo and Dominik Szoboszlai, who have been a little slower to get going.

Liverpool fans will hope, however, that Salah will end up being impressed enough to commit for longer to this new project.