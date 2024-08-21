Fabrizio Romano reveals “clear feeling” over Chelsea transfer target’s future following surprise links

Transfer news expert Fabrizio Romano has provided his latest information on Jadon Sancho’s future following surprise reports linking the Manchester United winger as a possible target for Chelsea.

Sancho has endured a difficult time at Man Utd, though he has just come back from an impressive loan spell at Borussia Dortmund, so it could be that big clubs will be tempted to move for him as his future looks to be open this summer.

Speaking exclusively to CaughtOffside for his latest Daily Briefing column, Romano responded to a report in The Athletic which claimed that some figures at United were expecting Chelsea to move for Sancho before the transfer deadline.

It seems Romano cannot confirm the same information, but he has explained that there is a clear feeling that Sancho’s future is still open before the end of the summer, so it could be that he’ll be on his way out of Old Trafford.

Sancho transfer situation explained by Fabrizio Romano

“I’m aware there have been some reports of Manchester United expecting Chelsea to move for Jadon Sancho, but my understanding for now is that Chelsea’s full focus was and is on Joao Felix,” Romano said.

“I’m not aware of anything else at this point, but I can also confirm as I said several times that Jadon Sancho’s future is still open. Things can still happen for Jadon, it’s clear feeling on both club and player side. Let’s see what’s going to happen.”

Chelsea have had a busy summer and probably don’t need another attacking player after bringing in Pedro Neto and with the Joao Felix deal close, though it’s also easy to see why they might be tempted by Sancho if he’s available.

The England international looked really impressive at Dortmund and if he could finally produce that kind of form in the Premier League he’d surely be a really useful addition to this Blues squad.