‘It’s a sideways move’ – Simon Jordan blasts latest Crystal Palace transfer

Former Crystal Palace chairman Simon Jordan has criticised his old club for their imminent sale of defender Joachim Andersen.

Andersen joined the Eagles from French giants Lyon in 2021, going on to make 112 appearances for the club across all competitions.

The 36-time Denmark international — who played every minute of his nation’s Euro 2024 campaign this summer — was Palace’s top performer in the Premier League last season for interceptions (41), clearances (207) and aerial duels won (89) and has been a key part of their defence ever since his arrival.

Andersen also played the full 90 minutes in Palace’s 2-1 defeat to Brentford on the opening day of the 2024/25 Premier League season.

However, that appears to be the 28-year-old’s final game for the club, with multiple outlets — including Sky Sports — reporting that Fulham are on the verge of completing a deal for Andersen worth almost £30m.

It’s a move that will see Andersen return to the club where he made 31 appearances on loan from Lyon during the 2020/21 Premier League campaign.

Palace fans will hope there is a silver lining to Andersen’s departure, possibly ending speculation regarding the future of Marc Guehi, who has been heavily linked with Newcastle and Liverpool recently — although supporters likely won’t be able to sleep easy until the transfer window closes.

Simon Jordan blasts latest Crystal Palace transfer

Former Palace chairman Jordan is clearly not a fan of the club’s decision to sell Andersen, who he believes has made a ‘sideways move’.

Jordan was also critical of the finances involved in the transfer.

“I can only assume that Glasner doesn’t fancy Andersen because that does not feel like much of a move for Palace,” Jordan told talkSPORT (via HITC).

“They bought him for £20-odd million, they are selling him for £30m. He’s been a good acquisition. A good player.

“Ultimately, at 28 years of age, players are going for a significant sum of money. I am assuming the manager doesn’t fancy him.”

On Andersen’s decision to make the move to Craven Cottage, Jordan added: “With due respect to Fulham, it’s a sideways move. It’s not an upwards move for the player performance-wise or economically. It’s not as if he is being lured away to Arsenal or somewhere of that significance.

“To me, I remember having a player I bought. (Ex-Palace manager) Neil Warnock walked through the door and didn’t fancy him, and sold him. I thought he was a mainstay

“My reading of this is that Glasner is not that bothered about Andersen.”